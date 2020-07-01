Nelson County officials recently proposed a preliminary draft on how to spend the county’s $1.3 million share of federal aid money during the board of supervisors’ June 18 meeting.
“This is very preliminary, just for you all to start looking at and thinking about,” Director of Finance Candy McGarry said.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2 trillion federal relief package signed into law in March meant to aid local economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the preliminary draft document, funds will be split into four categories: general government, school division, emergency medical services public safety and community relief initiatives.
As part of community relief, $350,000 — or 26% of available CARES Act funding — is earmarked for a draft small business grant program that would provide financial assistance to business interruption caused by the pandemic.
Penned by Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley, she said the grant would “allow qualified Nelson county small business owners to apply for financial assistance” from the county’s portion of the CARES Act.
A draft of the small business grant states businesses would have to fill out an application to receive relief money and will be required to provide documentation verifying they have lost revenues as a result of COVID-19.
“The goal is to assist Nelson County small businesses who have been impacted by the health crisis,” Kelly said in an email.
According to documents, eligibility requirements include but are not limited to one or more business locations in Nelson County that have one to 100 total full-time employees, operated on or before March 12, 2019, have a valid state business license and are a for-profit business.
Kelly said staff has communicated regularly with businesses in the county since mid-March and are aware of their needs and economic impacts. She said money will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
While the categories list different expenses that potentially could be covered by the CARES Act funding, the total allocation amounts for each of the four categories are unclear as there are still many unknowns at the time the draft was presented.
As of now, the general government category has the most money allocated to it at more than $443,000. Some expenses outlined include 10 months payroll expenses for solid waste employees deemed to be essential workers and protective health modifications made to government offices.
The amount allocated to the EMS and public safety category equals more than $140,000.
The amount of CARES Act money going to the school system is undetermined. McGarry said the county had received some initial funding requests from the school division, but that no total amount ever was settled on.
Following the lead of North District Supervisor and board chair Tommy Harvey, supervisors deferred the draft CARES Act spending, including the small business relief grant, until their next meeting in July.
Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said he would like to reach out to Nelson County Public Schools to see if the division is in need of any of the funding.
McGarry said the division already has requested some of the money, but the county has not received an actual figure as of Monday.
On the preliminary draft of how to split the CARES Act funding, there is no listed amount for the schools.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors next will meet July 14. The deadline to spend the cares act funding is the end of this year.
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
