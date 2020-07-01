Faced with the momentous task of designing a school year around a pandemic, Nelson County Public Schools officials have formed a task force to evaluate students’ return in the fall.
The Renew 2020 Task Force is composed of two smaller task forces designed to evaluate two areas. The first task force is teaching and learning, which is responsible for creating instructional plans for students next year. The second group is operations, which will focus on developing a health plan and promoting behaviors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Martha Eagle.
During a June 18 Nelson County School Board meeting, Eagle said it was clear not all students would be allowed in the building at the same time because of current restrictions set forth by Gov. Ralph Northam.
In response to those restrictions, school staff will evaluate two learning options: online and a hybrid option.
With the online option, students would learn entirely from home. While the benefits of this are students can stay home where the threat of exposure is lessened and they can work around their own schedules, the challenges involve issues with internet access and expectations for at-home learning.
The hybrid option consists of students learning some days from home and other days in school. This would allow students the opportunity to connect with teachers in person, similar to a normal school day, but officials will need to plan around health concerns and scheduling, documents note.
The two plans, as pointed out by West District representative Shannon Powell, share two issues to varying degrees. Regardless of students choosing the hybrid or online options, the fact remains there will be a need for technology and internet access in the home as well as supervision needs for when students are not in schools, Powell said.
In response to the new learning methods being discussed in the meeting and a potential lack of supervision, South District representative Ceasar Perkins offered board members and school officials a warning.
“The potential for the kids that have slipped through the cracks have gotten larger with this format,” Perkins said.
Central District representative Margaret Clair posed a situation where community spaces could be used for students on their “off days” from school as a way to provide access to technology, internet and supervision.
The option of off-site learning spaces comes with the task of finding volunteers who could supervise and vetting those potential volunteers, Eagle said.
“I know that’s not our responsibility, but I think as a community we’ve got to be aware,” Powell said of students’ supervision needs while not in school.
Powell said a recent survey performed by the division revealed about 30% of families who responded do not have access to reliable internet at home.
Eagle noted money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on both the county and school side could help with internet and technology assistance, as well as distance learning.
Eagle said there also would be some professional development needs for not only the parents and how best they can accommodate their children’s learning, but for the students as well.
“With this plan as we move forward, we know there’s a lot of professional development needs ... because even with our continuity of learning that happened this past spring, we didn’t do it well; and when I say ‘we’ that’s not Nelson, just [public] education didn’t do it well,” Eagle said.
On top of figuring out a plan for what education will look like both inside and outside school walls, another issue remains: how to even get students to school in the first place.
Board chairwoman and president-elect of the Virginia School Boards Association Janet Turner-Giles said, based on current restrictions, only nine students plus the driver are allowed on a bus at any given time.
“This is bigger than people even imagine. We can’t even begin to talk about the learning until we figure out how to even transport the kids to the school,” Turner-Giles said. “I think the words creativity and innovation unfortunately go out of the way right now because we’ve got to figure out how to just get them there … to start the learning. This is quite a delicate situation.”
Board members and school officials said they anticipated transportation costs for the division could rise significantly next year as a result.
According to East District representative George Cheape, a silver lining exists in the school system’s continued dropping enrollment.
“As bad as this is, we are very fortunate compared to some other systems in more populated areas, because our student-to-teacher ratio is fairly low … that helps us some,” Cheape said.
Nelson County Public Schools also recently released a survey to parents evaluating their back-to-school needs and the feedback received from the survey will help shape the division’s plan to return to school.
School board members that night also approved an amended calendar for next fall with classes scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
The deadline to complete the survey is 5 p.m. July 3. The survey can be found on the Nelson County Public Schools’ official Facebook page.
In other news:
Board members shuffled their leadership June 18 as board chairwoman Janet Turner-Giles takes on her role as president-elect of the Virginia School Boards Association. Turner-Giles’ term is set to expire at the end of 2021.
East District representative and vice chairman George Cheape was nominated to take over as board chairman and Central District representative Margaret Clair was nominated to serve as vice chairwoman.
The changes, according to Eagle, take effect July 1.
