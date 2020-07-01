May 30

Phone call complaint, Perkins Mill; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Cary Lane; Disabled vehicle, Davis Creek; Road hazard, Davis Creek; Noise violation, Cary Lane; Disabled vehicle, Riverview; Follow up, Lonesome Pine; Assist other agency, Rockfish River Road; Follow up, Madison Heights; Disorderly conduct, Front Street; Traffic accident, James River Road; 911 hang up, James River Road; Disorderly conduct, Salem Road; Follow up, Amherst; Threats, Sherwood Forest; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Amherst; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Commercial alarm, Critzer Shop Road; one traffic stop;

May 31

Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Disorderly conduct, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Fredericksburg; Phone call complaint, Wells Lane; Disorderly conduct, Tanyard; Threats, Phoenix; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Trespassing, S. Powells Island; Miscellaneous call, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Breaking and entering, Carter Road; Walk in complaint, James River Road; Assist other agency, Quarry Hill; Summons service, Sherwood Forest; Walk in complaint, James River Road; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Noise violation, Ridge Drive; Warrant service, Village Road; one traffic stop;

June 1

Disorderly conduct, Edgehill Way; 911 hang up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Creekview Lane; Follow up, Avon Road; Follow up, Little Stoney; Warrant service, Lowesville; Abandoned vehicle, Court St.; 911 hang up, Critzer Shop Road; Trespassing, Schuyler; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; 911 hang up, Gunter Hollow; Miscellaneous call, Taylor Creek; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Afton; Commercial alarm, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; three traffic stops;

June 2

Welfare check, Baker Lane; Threats, Lowesville; Residential alarm, Roseland; Welfare check, Micklem Lane; Hit and run, James River Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Civil dispute, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Eades Lane; Harassment, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Complex; Transport, Complex; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Davis Creek; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Cove Valley; Disabled vehicle, Tye River Road; one traffic stop;

June 3

Assist other agency, Blue Ridge Parkway; Civil dispute, Phoenix Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, James River Road; Follow up, Dowdy Lane; Follow up, Pharsalia; Warrant service, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Scam, Whispering Pines; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Harvey Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Pauls Creek; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Stolen vehicle, Mountain View; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; six traffic stops;

June 4

Vandalism, Afton; Disorderly conduct, High Point Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disorderly conduct, Oak Grove; Miscellaneous call, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Variety Mills; Civil dispute, Bland Wade; Follow up, Diggs Mtn.; 911 hang up, Radford Lane; Follow up, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Diggs Mountain; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; six traffic stops;

June 5

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Howardsville; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Summons service, Phoenix Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Courthouse Square; Warrant service, Courthouse Square; Problems with others, Sunny Acres; Larceny, River View; Larceny, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Abandoned vehicle, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Sky Cliff Place; Phone call complaint, Variety Mills Road; Vandalism, Stagebridge Road; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Gunter Hollow; Transport, Complex; two traffic stops.

June 6

Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Jennys Cree; Noise violation, Ponton Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Witts End Lane; Suspicious activity, Phoenix Road; Disabled vehicle, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Drunk in public, Crabtree Falls Hwy; Disorderly conduct, Walnut Grove Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square ; Miscellaneous call, Tye River Road; Civil Dispute, Salem Road; Larceny, Mosby Lane; Trespassing, Rockfish River Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Lock out service, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Road hazard, S. Powells Island; Larceny, Variety Mils Road; Welfare check, Gold Mine Lane; Follow up, Autumn Ct.; Phone call complaint, Laurel Road; Phone call complaint, Phoenix Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Residential alarm, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Building check, Shiloh Loop; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; 1 traffic stop

June 7

Follow up, Walnut Grove Lane; Residential alarm, E. Catoctin; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Stolen vehicle, Ridge Drive; Suspicious activity, Adial Road; Suspicious activity, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Reckless driving, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, James River Road; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Afton; Follow up, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Elk Mountain; Miscellaneous call, Crawfords View; Phone call complaint, Hatties Lane; Commercial alarm, Cooperative Way; Suspicious activity, Callohill Drive; Threats, Walnut Grove; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Vandalism, Walnut Grove; Phone call complaint, Elk Mountain; 6 traffic stops

June 8

Suspicious activity, Walnut Grove; Phone call complaint, Morse Lane; Transport, Complex; Breaking and entering, Rockfish River Road; Larceny, Rocky Top Lane; Follow up, Keys Church; 911 hang up, Thurmonds Hollow; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Larceny, Williamstown; Disorderly conduct, Laurel Road; Follow up, Crabtree Falls Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Phone call complaint, Sunset Lane; Phone call complaint, Piney Hill Lane; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Phone call complaint, Stage Road; Suspicious activity, Turner Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Welfare check, Front St.; Trespassing, Log Mill Lane; Walk in complaint, Courthouse Square; Assist other agency, Gold Mine Lane; Transport, Complex; Transport, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Property damage, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Courthouse Square; 3 traffic stops

June 9

Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Follow up, N. Powells Island; Phone call complaint, Courthouse Square; Building check, Rockfish River Road; Trespassing, Horseshoe Mountain Road; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Fraud, Findlay Mountain Road; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Fraud, Roseland Road; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Welfare check, Irish Road; Suspicious activity, James River Road; Suspicious activity, Laurel Road; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Lock out service, Marietta Lane; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disturbance, Carter Road; Building check, Callohill Drive; Traffic accident, Patrick Henry Hwy.; Noise complaint, Carter Road

June 10

Abandoned vehicle, Laurel Road; Follow up, Warner Lane; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Hatties Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Follow up, Dogwood Lane; Transport, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Disabled vehicle, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Harassment, Hatties Lane; Disabled vehicle, River Road; Traffic accident, Blue Ridge Parkway; Transport, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Afton; Follow up, Norwood Road; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Suspicious activity, May Apple Lane; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Suspicious activity, Baker Lane; 7 traffic stops

June 11

Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Building check, Chapel Hollow Road; Building check, Love Road; Building check, Afton Circle; Road hazard, Stagebridge Road; Road hazard, Brownings Cove; Road hazard, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Court St.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Alarm, Daves Place; Transport, Courthouse Square; Disturbance, Pullets Place; Traffic accident, Rockfish Valley Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Suspicious activity, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Traffic accident, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Building check, Afton Circle; Building check, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Follow up, Salem Road; Property damage, Phoenix Road; Building check, Baker Lane; Suspicious activity, Front St.; Suspicious activity, Court St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Building check, Main St.; Suspicious activity, Mountain Road; 6 traffic stops

June 12

Suspicious activity, James River Road; Suspicious activity, River Road; Suspicious activity, Eades Lane; Follow up, Eades Lane; Follow up, Courthouse Square; Transport, Complex; Fraud, Courthouse Square; Disabled vehicle, Lena Rose Lane; Alarm, Mosbys Run; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Miscellaneous call, Courthouse Square; Assist motorist, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Miscellaneous call, Beech Grove Road; Transport, Complex; Reckless driving, Thomas Nelson Hwy.; Property damage, Faber Road; Road hazard, Oak Ridge Road; Threats, Montreal Lane; Threats, Salem Road; Property damage, Creekview Lane; Miscellaneous call, Montebello; 5 traffic stops

Source: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.

