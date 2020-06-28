One person died in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday evening in Nelson County.

The wreck took place at 7:54 p.m. when a vehicle ran off the road in the 5700 block of Crabtree Falls Highway and continued about 50 feet into the woods, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

The driver died at the scene of the crash. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing. 

Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.

