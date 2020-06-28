One person died in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday evening in Nelson County.
The wreck took place at 7:54 p.m. when a vehicle ran off the road in the 5700 block of Crabtree Falls Highway and continued about 50 feet into the woods, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
The driver died at the scene of the crash. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash remains ongoing.
