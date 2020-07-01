After a monthslong closure, Nelson Memorial Library began offering in-person services with curbside pick up June 16.
According to Susan Huffman, branch manager for the Nelson Memorial Library, the building first closed in February because of the ongoing renovations and staff had planned to reopen in a significantly smaller space in just a couple weeks, where they could still offer some essential services. But that reopening never happened because of COVID-19, and the building’s doors have been closed to everyone but essential personnel ever since.
With the $2 million construction project finishing up and odds and ends being put into place, the library — at 8521 Thomas Nelson Highway in Lovingston — is holding the curbside book service Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. The Nelson County location joins other Jefferson-Madison Regional Library branches in offering the service.
In a news release, library Director David Plunkett said the staff is excited to begin offering in-person services again.
“While the renovated building is not quite ready for public use yet, the Nelson Memorial Library is thrilled that construction is at a point that curbside service for library materials will be available,” Plunkett said.
Huffman said during the opening day of curbside services other branches have offered the same service for the past couple weeks, but because of the construction Nelson Memorial Library is now able to join the other locations.
“... [W]e’re delighted to be able to offer it,” Huffman said. “We don’t want the Nelson patrons to have to go somewhere else to get their books.”
She said they were waiting on paperwork to come back regarding the construction before they could join the other libraries in offering the services.
According to Huffman, the library has been calling patrons who have holds on items and arranging times for them to be able to pick them up. Outside, cones were lined up to direct cars to the lone table where bags of books awaited. Next to it was a large bin for returns.
The entire experience, Huffman emphasized, is free of contact. Patrons also are able to simply drive up and request books without having any holds.
However, the doors to the library won’t be open to the public until mid-July, Huffman estimated.
And even once those doors open, she said there will be several limitations in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Huffman said only basic services will be available.
For example, there will be no library programs and no furniture available to use. The library now features an expanded computer lab area, but only a handful will be available to use in order to maintain social distancing. Staff will be equipped with masks and gloves and any returned books will be in quarantine for 72 hours before being handled by employees.
Other new additions to the 4,600-square-foot building include a genealogy room, conference rooms and office spaces. Huffman said the renovations have roughly doubled the size of the building and have tripled the amount of actual library space.
Huffman said she won’t mind the gap from curbside services to letting people in the building, though.
“We’ve got more than enough to do in order to just get ready for them so I know when we open we’ll be ready,” she said, laughing.
Huffman said even after library doors open to the public, staff will continue the curbside services for those who are uncomfortable entering the building because of COVID-19.
Eugene Geniesse, of Shipman, said he is a frequent visitor of the library and was delighted to be able to come and pick up a few books through the curbside service.
The library also is resuming its fundraising efforts. Huffman said June 16 at the onset of COVID-19, donations came to a screeching halt, but as the virus’ grip begins to loosen, staff is once again making a push for donations. Huffman said earlier in June the library was close to reaching a $150,000 grant match.
The library also is continuing to sell bricks for its memorial walkway.
Through a partnership with the Virginia Health Department, JMRL branches will serve as reusable mask distribution centers and will have free masks for those using the curbside service, including the Nelson County branch.
“I think it’s great that we’re able to offer that,” Huffman said. “I think anything we can provide to help with people’s health and safety, the better.”
Reach Cropper at (434) 385-5522.
