Allen, Richmond Randolph

August 27, 1957 - July 3, 2020 Richmond Randolph Allen, 62, of Faber, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Front Royal, Virginia, after an extended illness. He was born on August 27, 1957, in Nelson County, a son of the late and well respected and beloved William Harrison Allen and Hallie Lee Turner Allen. Besides his loving parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Allen. He was a member of Elk Hill Baptist Church at Nellysford where he taught Sunday School for many years. He enjoyed reading, television, working crossword puzzles and was a very talented poetry writer. He is survived by his only son, Daris Burton of Staunton, Va.; as well as two brothers, William R. Allen and Alfred E. Allen, both of Adial; six sisters, Lillia Ann Clark of Staunton, Va., Joyce A. Vest of Adial, Betty A. Sheffey of Waynesboro, Alma L. Allen of Waynesboro, Laverne Allen of Harrisonburg, Va., and Elizabeth A. Romero of Waynesboro; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Lovingly known as the "Last Black Soldier", may your soul fly freely to it's next destination!
