Maria Massie Bryant Bogia, age 100, of Lynchburg, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Runk & Pratt, Liberty Ridge in Lynchburg, Virginia. Born on June 17, 1920, at her home "Bellevue" in Nelson County, she was a daughter of the late Robert Lee Massie and the late Alice Irvine Jackson Massie Nalle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband's Rolland Skow Bryant (1989) and James Todd Bogia Sr. (1997); her son, Robert Massie Bryant; her stepson, James Todd Bogia Jr.; both of her sisters, Florence Kimbrough Massie Simpkins and Alice Jackson Massie Hilbish; and her step-brother, Billy Nalle. She is survived by her daughter, Alice Effinger Bryant Moore (Easley) of Lexington; daughter-in-law, Jane Culberson Bryant of Roseland; eight grandchildren, Robert Massie Bryant Jr., James Thomas Moore, John Adam Bryant, Rolland Effinger Moore, Maria Ellen Moore Riley, Diamanta Grace Bryant, Ramona Hope Bryant, Karen Bogia Carlton-Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Maria was a life-long member of Grace Episcopal Church in Massies Mill. She loved God and was devoted to her family. She loved people and she appreciated the solitude of her home. Living almost six years at Runk & Pratt, she came to consider her caregivers and friends there as her family. The family wishes to thank all the many friends who added so much to her life. A celebration of her life and the scattering of her ashes will be held at "Bellevue" at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Roseland Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 39, Roseland, VA 22967. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Maria Bryant Bogia as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.