Carter, Glenda Ione

April 6, 1964 - July 8, 2020 Glenda Ione Carter, 56, of Shipman, passed away at her home, on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Born on April 6, 1964, at Newport News, she was the daughter of the late Grady Eugene Carter and Shirley Frances Phillips Carter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy Allen Carter and Leslie Carter, and several aunts and uncles. Glenda worked in the General Services Department of the University of Virginia Medical Center with over 19 years of service and was a member of Rocksprings United Methodist Church at Faber. She is survived by her brother, James M. "Jimmy" Carter of Montross, Virginia; and her aunt, June P. Priddy and husband, John, of Charlottesville. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the graveside at Rock Spring Cemetery in Faber, with Pastor John P. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the grave site. Glenda's request was that memorials take the form of contributions to the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 6, Lovingston, VA 22949. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
