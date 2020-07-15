Cash, Stanley Hill

July 22, 1959 - June 21, 2020 Stanley Hill Cash, 60, of Montebello, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his home. Born in Waynesboro, on July 22, 1959, he was a son of the late Ralph Wilson and Doris Seaman Cash. In earlier years, Stanley had been a groundskeeper for the Potomac Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist. He had been a deputy for the Nelson County Sheriffs Department and had been the Fire Chief for the Montebello Fire Department. He also loved to bear hunt, having been known by his code name as, "caretaker". He is survived by his son, Taylor Michael Cash (RebeccaLynn) of Montebello, and his brother, Luther Wilson Cash of Fairfield. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
To plant a tree in memory of Stanley Cash as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.