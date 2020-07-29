Mrs. Maggie W. Drumheller, 79, of Schuyler, Va., peacefully departed this life on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her devoted caregivers, as a result of COVID-19. Maggie was born in Nelson County, on July 7, 1941, to the late Massie T. Willoughby and Laura C. (Martin) Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldridge "Buck" Harris; her husband of more than 40 years, Alan "Wayne" Drumheller; and her two brothers, Walker "Buck" Willoughby and Robert M. Willoughby. Maggie was an avid collector and loved to visit flea markets and antique shops in search of carnival glass, dolls, cookie jars, cast iron trinkets, and other personal treasures. She enjoyed an evening of playing board games or cards with family and friends. Her strong will and competitive spirit always added to the fun. She often attended dances held at the former Lake Nelson Campground Pavilion and enjoyed dancing with her friends. Maggie and Wayne adopted many hard-to-place older or disabled animals from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, giving them a loving home. She lived most of her life in and around Scottsville and worked for many years at the Scottsville Dollar General store and the Scottsville Post Office. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Randall Lee Harris and his wife, Jacquelynne, of Schuyler, Va.; five grandchildren, Joshua Jenkins, Anthony Floyd (Shelley), Ashley Snow (Kevin), Kristiana Floyd, and Kevin Harris; five great-grandchildren, Kanin, Connor, Addison, Elias and Jaxson; a very special sister-in-law, Betty Willoughby and her children, Pat Vanderploeg, Gary Willoughby and Sandy Draper; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be holding a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the B. F. Yancey Community Food Pantry, 7625 Porters Road, Esmont, VA 22937, or the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.ThackerBrothers.com.

Tags

Load entries