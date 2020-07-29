Mrs. Maggie W. Drumheller, 79, of Schuyler, Va., peacefully departed this life on July 26, 2020, surrounded by her devoted caregivers, as a result of COVID-19. Maggie was born in Nelson County, on July 7, 1941, to the late Massie T. Willoughby and Laura C. (Martin) Willoughby. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eldridge "Buck" Harris; her husband of more than 40 years, Alan "Wayne" Drumheller; and her two brothers, Walker "Buck" Willoughby and Robert M. Willoughby. Maggie was an avid collector and loved to visit flea markets and antique shops in search of carnival glass, dolls, cookie jars, cast iron trinkets, and other personal treasures. She enjoyed an evening of playing board games or cards with family and friends. Her strong will and competitive spirit always added to the fun. She often attended dances held at the former Lake Nelson Campground Pavilion and enjoyed dancing with her friends. Maggie and Wayne adopted many hard-to-place older or disabled animals from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, giving them a loving home. She lived most of her life in and around Scottsville and worked for many years at the Scottsville Dollar General store and the Scottsville Post Office. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Randall Lee Harris and his wife, Jacquelynne, of Schuyler, Va.; five grandchildren, Joshua Jenkins, Anthony Floyd (Shelley), Ashley Snow (Kevin), Kristiana Floyd, and Kevin Harris; five great-grandchildren, Kanin, Connor, Addison, Elias and Jaxson; a very special sister-in-law, Betty Willoughby and her children, Pat Vanderploeg, Gary Willoughby and Sandy Draper; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be holding a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the B. F. Yancey Community Food Pantry, 7625 Porters Road, Esmont, VA 22937, or the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.ThackerBrothers.com.
Most Popular
-
Water cutoffs loom for more than 1,000 Lynchburg households
-
Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest
-
Face-lift coming to strip mall on Timberlake Road
-
Woman sentenced in Nelson Circuit Court to 3-plus years for involvement in meth distribution network
-
Burford, Dana Clark
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.