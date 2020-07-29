May 7, 1935 - July 27, 2020 Gordon Lynn "Buddy" Fletcher, 85, of Faber, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1935, in McLean, Virginia, a son of the late Gordon Henry Fletcher and Prudence Trevena Fletcher. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, William S. Fletcher. He was a self employed farmer, a 20 year service Veteran of the Tenley Town Engine 20 Fire Department in Washington, D.C. and a lifetime member with 15 years of service with the Faber Volunteer Fire Department. He was a United States Navy Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Cherry Dale United Methodist Church at McLean, Virginia and attended Woodland Baptist Church at Colleen. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arleen Wood Fletcher; son, Jeff Fletcher and his wife, Nancy, of Faber; daughter, Donna Fletcher Cox and her husband, Robbie, of Roanoke; and two grandchildren, Ashley Fletcher Peters and her husband, Nick, of New Hope, Alabama, and Jeremy Fletcher of Faber. The family suggest that those wishing to make memorial contributions consider the Faber Volunteer Fire Department, 8207 Irish Road, Faber, VA 22938. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1615 River Road, Faber, VA 22938 A memorial service and gathering of friends will be held at the residence at a later date to be determined by the family with Pastor Greg McCormick, Pastor of Woodland Baptist Church officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston, (434-263-4097).
