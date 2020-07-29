May 14, 1937 - July 25, 2020 Robert Marshall Kidd completed his earthly journey on July 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 14, 1937, to the late William J. and Julia H. Kidd. Marshall's journey began on January 26, 1957, when he married his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 67 years, Frances Morris Kidd. Together, Marshall and Frances started their "posse" with four children, Kathy Watts (Graham), Wanda Campbell (Bobby), Janet Napier (Mike) and Steven Kidd (Debbie). Their legacy continues with their grandchildren, Les (Laura), Jennifer (Greg), Woody (Laura), Anthony (Brittany), Ashley (David), Adam (Ashlee), Megan (Dan) and Michael (Ashley) and their great-grandchildren, Brenna, Robert, Kyleigh, John, Kallie, Tanner, Mason, Skylar, Ryleigh, Easton, Lucas, Reagan and Holden. The family takes great peace in knowing of the wonderful reunion at heaven's gates, when he was met by his grandchildren, Stacy Lynn Napier, Marshall "Grasshopper" Franklin Napier, "Little Shug" and "Little Angel". Along with his grandchildren, he was also greeted by his two brothers, Wilson and Roger Kidd. He is survived by his sister, Janice Matthews; sisters-in-law, Nettie Ann Harlow and Phyllis Kidd, and a host of nieces and nephews. Marshall had a passion for farming, to which he did alongside his son Steve, for over 25 years. He had an adoration for John Deere tractors and animals. He earned his title "The Cow Whisperer" due to his unique connection with his cows. It is from this passion that Lonesome Pine Farm was started and will continue for years to come. Marshall's greatest love was that of his wife and family. Without a doubt, he proudly and rightfully earned his titles of Daddy, Papa, Poppa and Uncle Marshall. He loved for his family to come visit and sit around the table, on the porch, or walk with him as he told stories and fed the animals. His family loved his big heart, fiery spirit, spunk, and sense of humor. He always knew how to make someone laugh even if it was by an inappropriate comment, belching loudly, or popping out his false teeth. Even though his family knows that holidays and family gatherings will never be the same, they know that he will always be at the head of the table, leading the conversation of the famous topic, that always seems to surface. His family will also continue to search for his image waving in their rear-view mirror, as departing from his house never ended without one. Behind, he leaves a legacy of many wild stories, silly memories, outrageous adventures, lots of laughter and a family with immense love for him that will continue for years to come. Along with his family, Marshall had a love for the church and God. He was a faithful member of Rose Union Baptist Church, where he was a dedicated Deacon and Choir Member. He spent many years dedicating his time and talents in helping out in different missions for any church. Due to the fact that he liked to pull his wife's flowers (both plastic and real), the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Children's Hospital, because that is what he would have wanted. The family has also requested that because of Covid-19, no family night or viewing will be held. A private service is planned at Wells-Sheffield Funeral Chapel and he will be laid to rest in the Oak Hill Cemetery on Davis Creek. The service will be officiated by Reverend John Campbell and Pastor Steve Layne. The family would like to thank his CNA, Kaelyn Collins, for her care and dedication to Marshall. Marshall will forever be missed by those who knew and love him. However, they know that this is not goodbye, but as he would say see you later. Arrangements are under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
Most Popular
-
Water cutoffs loom for more than 1,000 Lynchburg households
-
Area private schools plan for full in-person reopening, see increased interest
-
Face-lift coming to strip mall on Timberlake Road
-
Woman sentenced in Nelson Circuit Court to 3-plus years for involvement in meth distribution network
-
Burford, Dana Clark
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.