Loving, Massie Tunstall "Pete"

February 16, 1939 - July 20, 2020 Massie Tunstall Loving, 84, of Charlottesville, formally of Shipman, departed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Hospice House in Charlottesville. Born on February 16, 1939, in Shipman, he was a son of the later Massie T. Loving Sr. and Alease Washington Loving. He is survived by three sisters, Josephine M. Loving of Charlottesville, Corrine White of Long Island, New York, and Mary Davis of Hagerstown, Maryland; two brothers, Bobby Ray Loving of Esmont, Va., and Leonard "Lennie" Loving of Shipman, along with a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service was held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial at the Loving Family Cemetery in Shipman. Arrangements were by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston. Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, VA 22949
