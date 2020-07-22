Martin, Mary Alice Micklem

April 28, 1926 - July 15, 2020 Mary Alice Micklem Martin, 94, of Lovingston, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was born on April 28, 1926, in Shipman, a daughter of the late George Ernest Micklem and Elnora Martin Micklem. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, James Wilson Martin and her brother, George Wilson Micklem. Mary retired from American Red Cross as a supervisor. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Sue Baker; niece, Carolyn Via (CD); sister-in-law, Hilda Micklem; a cousin whom was like a daughter, Elise Mann of Pine Dale, Wyo.; three nephews; five grandchildren, JD Baker (Angela), Dennis Baker, Shawn Baker (Tonya), Bobby Baker (Mandy) and Sherry Dunaway; 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston VA 22949
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Martin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.