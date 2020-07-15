Patterson, June Elizabeth (Pearson)

June Elizabeth (Pearson) Patterson October 26, 1931 - July 3, 2020 June Elizabeth (Pearson) Patterson, age 88, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Cabins, W.Va., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Citizens Care & Rehab Center in Frederick, Md. She was born on October 26, 1931, in Richmond, Va., the daughter of the late Clarence and Beatrice (Southard) Pearson. On April 13, 1961, she married her husband of 48 years, William B. "Pat" Patterson, who preceded her death on April 22, 2009. Together they raised their six children in Rockville, Md., and moved to Roseland, Virginia in 1969 where they became foster parents to 13 children and later adopted three girls. June was a compassionate and loving person that focused her time and life taking care of her family and others. June loved cooking, canning, farming, sewing. June attended school in Richmond and was a Christian by faith and Methodist. June is survived by six daughters, Christine Thomassen (George) of Kearneysville, W.Va., Catherine Monard (Richard) of Frederick, Md., Carolyn Wells (Vic Cain) of Cabins, W.Va., Wanda Patterson (Wayne) of New Canton, Va., Nancy Patterson of Charlottesville, Va., and Vevie Patterson of Clarksville, Tenn.; one son, Michael Patteson Falba (Karen) of New Orleans, La.; two stepsons, Cliff Patterson (Judy) of Port St. John, Fla., and Robert Patterson of Waynesboro, Pa.; two brothers, Mickey Pearson, (Maryann) of Mt. Airy, Md., and Bobby Pearson of Chesterfield, Va.; 19 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Pearson Jr.; one sister, Edith Akenson; and one stepson, William Patterson Jr. In honoring June's wishes, her body has been cremated. Due to the current situation our country is in, a memorial service will be held at later time. Inurnment of June's remains will be at the Jonesboro Cemetery in Piney River, Va. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Fund at http://www.kidneyfund.org. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com or on Facebook at Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
To plant a tree in memory of June Patterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.