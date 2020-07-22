Reams, Margie Marie

May 23, 1933 - July 19, 2020 Margie Marie Reams, 87, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her residence. Margie was born May 23, 1933 on Dutch Creek (Nelson County) a daughter of the late Emmett Carter Showalter and Delma Arlene Willoughby Showalter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Irving Showalter and two sisters, Elizabeth and Arlene. She was a retired Seamstress and a member of the former Elma United Methodist Church at Elma. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Michael Wayne (Mike) Reams; her daughter, Joyce W. Kinzer and husband, Jerry of Monroe, Virginia; and one grandson, Jason Kinze and wife, Kim of Salem, Virginia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the graveside in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery at Roseland and the family received friends on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 guidelines must be followed during the visitation. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel of Lovingston (434-263-4097). Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel 828 Front Street, Lovingston, Virginia 22949
