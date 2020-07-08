May 20, 1927 - June 26, 2020 Carrie Robertha Toliver Gaskins, 93, of Lovingston, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, under the care of her son, Gregory Davis, her niece, Bettye Martin, and Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Nelson County, May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Charlie E. and Louise Ann Henry Virginia Page Toliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, two sisters, four nephews, and three nieces. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Patricia Daniels and Pamela Hoffman, both of Manassas; two sons, Gregory Davis of Lovingston, (Halimah, Mass.), and J. Richard Gaskins (Lisa) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home in Roseland, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral service and burial will be private. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967

