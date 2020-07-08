May 20, 1927 - June 26, 2020 Carrie Robertha Toliver Gaskins, 93, of Lovingston, departed this life on Friday, June 26, 2020, under the care of her son, Gregory Davis, her niece, Bettye Martin, and Hospice of the Piedmont. She was born in Nelson County, May 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Charlie E. and Louise Ann Henry Virginia Page Toliver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers, two sisters, four nephews, and three nieces. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Patricia Daniels and Pamela Hoffman, both of Manassas; two sons, Gregory Davis of Lovingston, (Halimah, Mass.), and J. Richard Gaskins (Lisa) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home in Roseland, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral service and burial will be private. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
Most Popular
-
Lynchburg, local hospital see surge in COVID-19 patients
-
Lynchburg couple built home based on circa 1750s historic house
-
Ten ExxonMobil stores in Central Virginia switching to 76 fuel brand
-
State updates school reopening guidance, bringing it in line with smaller physical distancing recommendations
-
Which businesses in the Lynchburg-area got a Paycheck Protection Program loan?
Looking for a loved one?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.