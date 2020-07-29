White, Walter Mitchell "Mitch"

October 29, 1948 - July 25, 2020 Walter Mitchell "Mitch" White, 71, of Charlottesville, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital. He was born on October 29, 1948, in UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, to the late Warren Harding and Susie Huffman White. Mitch married Yvette Claudine DeVore in 1974, 46 years ago. Mitch retired from UVA in 2008 after 36 years of service. He proudly served in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate 3rd Class from 1967-1971. He was stationed aboard the USS Ticonderoga CV-14. He made several deployments to Vietnam and Korea. In addition to his wife, Yvette, he is survived by a sister, Betty VanCleave, nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel with Pastor Bryan Painter officiating. Interment followed at the Oak Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Lovingston, VA. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Rd., Lovingston, VA 22949 or the JMRL - Nelson Memorial Library, P.O. Box 321 Lovingston, VA 22949. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).
To plant a tree in memory of Walter White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.