The Democratic Party (DNC) seems to think they can handle the economy in better ways than President Trump from this point on. Why would raising taxes keep the economy growing? Why would free college education by DNC initiatives not bankrupt the treasury? Why would letting in all emigrants at the southern border work to help our economy? Why would electing Biden be good for all America when he has trouble putting sentences together that make sense?
I am concerned about his physical health and particularly if he has to leave office early, who will be the vice president and what will be her agenda. Black Lives Matter (BLM) is hurting the country with those tag-along rioters who just want to strip our country to its foundation. I say “All Lives Matter” (ALM) because they do. “In God We Trust” is where we should put our efforts. We can’t change out history but can teach about our country’s journey. To take away our gun rights is wrong. Chicago has some of the strictest gun control laws in the country, you can’t even carry a concealed weapon. Handgun ownership is prohibited in Chicago!
The Chicago Suntimes reported on June 1, “85 shot, 24 fatally, over Chicago’s Most Violent Weekend of 2020,” with 17 homicides just on Sunday along. I would assume Chicago gun control laws aren’t working as liberal politicians mandated.
The Democratic controlled large cities are all in trouble and now those DNC voters want American totally controlled by similar leadership. Vote the Democratic ticket in November and vote for major tax increases. Vote the Democratic ticket and watch the country tear down it’s economic growth. Vote the Democratic ticket and you will hurt America. Vote the Republican ticket and watch the economic growth by leaps and bounds.
THOMAS NELSON, JR.
Roseland
In cases of Confederate monuments, who decides?
We see highlighted today the decisions made in 1861 by the elected leaders of Virginia to secede from the union, and by West Point graduates with strong family ties to Virginia to resign their union military commissions.
These decisions were made in a setting of strong personal responsibility conflicts. An interesting question has been raised by Virginia’s governor’s decision to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond: “Who should decide the character of Virginia’s heritage?”
One must address the then unresolved relationship of the Southern Democratic Party “sovereign states” and the federal government, which had just elected a Republican president. The Southern Democratic Party, which included Virginia, advocated for secession as a “state’s right”, affirmed by the 10th Amendment. The Southern Democratic Party lost political control of the Congress as a result of the 1860 election, after decades of political control.
The war ended in 1865. The ratification in 1868 of the 14th “Reconstruction” Amendment, stated that any Virginians who participated in the war were guilty of “insurrection or rebellion” and therefore had been traitors to their country and could not vote. The issue of secession was not adjudicated by the Supreme Court until 1869.
Symbols of Virginia’s national heritage dot the commonwealth, Monticello, Mount Vernon and Montpelier. The statue of Robert E. Lee is but one of the symbols of that heritage. The underlying question for Virginians is, “What do I tell my children? Were their Virginia ancestors ‘traitors’ or ‘honorable men’ who believed in the right of a sovereign state to secede from the Union?” The political issue today is ‘who should determine a state’s ancestry and heritage?’ Should these decisions be made by officials, elected on contemporary issues, or by the state’s general population in separate referendum?
BOB DEWEY
Wintergreen
Good’s carelessness a bad sign
Bob Good, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District, didn’t turn in his paperwork on time — a one-page form requiring basic information. This was neither an obscure requirement nor a burdensome one. A readily available candidate guide and the form itself state the deadline, a set date of June 9, not a variable deadline tied to other events. Good either didn’t bother to check the rules for becoming a candidate or didn’t understand the clear requirements.
If he was confused, he could have asked. Better yet, he could have just filed the uncomplicated document by June 9. What good did Good’s procrastination serve?
Virginia code §24.2-504 clearly provides that “[o]nly a person fulfilling the requirements of a candidate shall have his name printed on the ballot for the election.” Why shouldn’t the law apply to Good? A Virginia federal court in El-Amin v. State Bd. of Elections (E.D. Va. 1989), a case with similar circumstances, held that the “Constitution does not protect candidates from their own carelessness.” Amen.
Good will now spend the first weeks of his campaign pleading with the Board of Elections to excuse his carelessness. Whatever the board decides, voters should carefully consider whether to entrust their vote to someone who cannot handle even the simplest paperwork. I will be voting for someone I know can handle representing us in Congress: a doctor, lawyer, and exceptional person: Dr. Cameron Webb. I encourage you to do the same. You can’t miss his name. It will definitely be on the ballot.
TIM HICKEY
Charlottesville
Is wearing a mask too much to ask?
To mask, or not to mask? Should that even be a question, Horatio? Should selfishness and a willingness to ignore the advice of medical experts propel such a large part of the population to not just refuse to wear masks in public, but to make their refusal a political statement of their individual rights?
How have so many Americans gotten to the point where they shun science? Maybe, just maybe, it’s because the man nominally “leading” our country at this time is less the commander-in-chief and more the scoffer-in-chief. It is remarkable that even while the COVID-19 task force (led by Mike Pence whose personal recommendation to counter the virus is for prayer rather than masking) insists that masking will save lives, our president and all his spineless backers move around the country mask-free and proud of it. The example our leader sets is sure not a good one.
In the past the United States has been at it’s best when we have united against a significant threat. Our refusal to come together now to fight the impact of this virus is certainly not us at our best. Over 125,000 people have died in the last few months. Many of those folks could have been saved by more aggressive action from the current administration and by greater willingness to make simple sacrifices on the part of our people.
The data is clear. In states where people mask and socially distance the number of infections has decreased. In states where people don’t, well then you become Texas, Florida and Arizona.
Is it so hard to do the right thing? And what kind of ignorance does it take for so many people to decide that what they want to do at this critical time is more important than the lives of all the folks around them?
Wear masks! It will save lives.
PETE AAGAARD
Nellysford
Elitist, useful idiot, or deplorable?
The elitist Democrats promoting socialism assure us food, shelter, health care, college education, guaranteed minimum incomes, and absolute equality can all be free; we just need to surrender more liberty and give the government more control. People they can get to swallow the “something for nothing” bait, and those who seek to help the government brainwash the people for other self-serving reasons, are what the elites would call “useful idiots”.
Democrats of today are the elitist proponents of socialism in this scenario. The mainstream media, academia, and other radical leftist are playing the roles of useful idiots by parroting the Democrat’s propaganda. Common sense, everyday Americans, intuitively see the “something for nothing” promise for the Faustian Deal that it is. Elites refer to these street wise Americans as “deplorables.” The following is how one can tell where they fit in this scenario.
If you think your wisdom qualifies you to tell others how to order their lives…you might be an elitist. If you believe individuals striving to advance themselves and their families elevate not only themselves but the nation collectively…you might be a deplorable.
If you don’t have a problem with bureaucrats exempting themselves from the laws and regulations they impose on the rest of us…you might be an elitist. If your common sense tells you Obamacare can’t be good for ordinary Americans if congress exempted itself…you might be a deplorable.
If you think Democrats are motivated by altruism as opposed to feathering their own nest…you might be a useful idiot. If you think “no one does nought but for gain”…you might be a deplorable.
If you think any country can tax and spend its way to prosperity…you might be a useful idiot. If you realize that for the government to give one person a dollar, it has to take two from someone else…you might be a deplorable.
If you think the government can provide any service for free…you might be a useful idiot. If you realize there is no free lunch…you might be a deplorable.
If you think being born with a silver spoon in your mouth and securing an Ivy League degree gives you a monopoly on wisdom, you might be both an elitist and a useful idiot. Educated idiots are legion. I’ve seen more wisdom in an old farmer with a third grade education than in most PhD’s.
If you are scouring the scriptures for insight while hording guns and ammunition…you might be a deplorable who has taken note of the historical precedent that “a nation can vote its way into socialism, but it always has to shoot its way out.” Venezuelans have been reduced to eating out of garbage cans instead of throwing off their oppressive government because they gave up their guns as they voted in socialism. Recent gun sale statistics suggest deplorables are trying to avoid that mistake.
CARLTON BALLOWE
Faber
Reading beyond the signs
My fellow citizens, I’m quite confused as I travel the county roads and see “Trump 2020” signs in private yards and businesses. I must ask, What would this nincompoop have to do for you to be too embarrassed to flout your slavish devotion to him? How many Americans would have to needlessly die due primarily to his ignorance and arrogance before you reconsider? Are you as hard-headed as our president seems to be? Do you still believe he’s ever had any idea about how to make America great?
Those signs and your ignorant refusal to wear a mask in public places tell me a lot about you and none of it is good.
For the last three days the U.S. has had more than 40,000 new cases of the coronavirus each day. Thirty-six American states have increasing case numbers as the administration tries to do away with the only healthcare that millions have. Americans are now not welcome in Europe because they see us as diseased. And compared to them, we are. Did you ever think that would be the case? Is this part of making us great again?
This pathetic situation will now probably last into the winter and maybe next year. How long will you tolerate Trump or Pence congratulating themselves on their great job while the bodies pile up?
I think we all have the same goals. We want the virus gone so we can meet our friends and family without worry of exchanging anything dangerous between us. Much of the rest of the world has already accomplished this. We can too. Please do your part by following the recommendations of our doctors and scientists. Ignore all the crazy social media conspiracies. We can do better for ourselves and the country. Happy 4th, everyone.
MIKE TABONY
Gladstone
