Never have so few been asked to do so much

Recently, a teenage girl at a checkout counter thanked me for my service.

At first, I wondered how she knew. Then I remembered I was wearing a small Marine Corps emblem lapel pin.

Frankly, I wish people wouldn’t thank me for my service. I realize the girl’s heart was in the right place, and I responded in kind: “You’re welcome.”

It occurred to me she had no idea about the duration or character of my service or how I felt about it. Insofar as she knew, I could have been a hero or — in the lexicon of the Old Corps — a dirt bag. In point of fact, I was neither.

As first an enlisted Marine, and later an officer, I did my duty — generally, to the best of my ability. Truth be told, I wish I had done more. But the point is, I did nothing extraordinary in opting to serve.

I did what was expected of able-bodied young men of my generation. (If I hadn’t enlisted, I would have been drafted.) And I didn’t expect parades, handshakes, free meals, or discounts for having served, much less the homage of strangers. Those who knew me knew I had served. That and the veterans benefits I had earned were enough.