New clothing store featuring Simply Southern items opens in mall

A new clothing store, Simply Too Cute, has opened inside River Ridge mall.

The new boutique is a Simply Southern signature store owned by Penny Welch, who also owns That’s Too Cute Boutique directly across from the new store inside the mall.

After opening That’s Too Cute Boutique’s mall location almost a year ago, Welch said, she wanted to expand and provide her guests with a unique option for all things Simply Southern, a news release states.

“Our shoppers have been loving the Simply Southern items we offer at That’s Too Cute, so we thought it would be a great idea to open a signature store to feature these products,” Welch said in the release.

The new store also features monogramming and T-shirt brands such as Southern Fried Cotton and Puppy Love.

“We have been thrilled to have That’s Too Cute Boutique at River Ridge for nearly a year. We are proud to be a part of this business success story with the addition of Simply Too Cute,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager at River Ridge. “This new store is a great addition to our retailer mix that we know our shoppers will love.”

- Rachael Smith

