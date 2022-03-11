 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New ownership pending at Fifth and Federal site

Fifth and Federal Station, located at 801 5th St. is closed.

A sign on the door indicates there is new ownership pending.

The owner did not immediately respond to The News & Advance about the closure.

The whiskey and barbecue restaurant opened in January 2017 in a renovated Esso Gas station that first began operating in 1924.

— Rachael Smith

 

"The 1100 and 1200-blocks of 15th Street are currently closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic and a large police presence is expected for several hours. Residents are asked to shelter in place and all others are asked to avoid the area," police said.

