New ownership pending at Fifth and Federal site

Fifth and Federal Station, located at 801 5th St. is closed.
A sign on the door indicates there is new ownership pending.
The owner did not immediately respond to The News & Advance about the closure.
The whiskey and barbecue restaurant opened in January 2017 in a renovated Esso Gas station that first began operating in 1924.
— Rachael Smith
Rachael Smith
Reporter
