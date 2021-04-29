New vintage DIY studio to open in mall

A new business, Blue Mountain Barn, will open at River Ridge mall Friday.

Blue Mountain Barn is a vintage DIY retail studio offering rustic home décor and handmade items, a news release states.

Owner Tressa Sariñana is bringing her creative home goods to customers at River Ridge.

The store offers one-of-a-kind and handmade items that bring originality to customers’ homes. Guests also can design their own items while visiting the studio.

“Our unique, DIY, options in home décor are what sets Blue Mountain Barn apart,” Sariñana said in the release. “It is such an exciting time to be moving and bringing our creative eye to River Ridge.”

The retailer also is a part of the Virginia Department of Tourism’s “Love Works” program and will have an official Virginia “Love” sign inside.

Blue Mountain Barn is located in Center Court near Finish Line.

“We are pleased to welcome Blue Mountain Barn into our growing family at River Ridge,” said Katie Farris, marketing manager at River Ridge. “Blue Mountain Barn will bring a special retail and studio experience that we know our guests will love.”

