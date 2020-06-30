Machone is a really happy girl. Her tail wags constantly and she really enjoys being around people. She’s a social butterfly!
Machone appears to be good with other dogs. We have not cat-tested her yet. She’s a great size at 47 pounds and has mastered “sit.” She is up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and has been spayed.
Machone is available for adoption now.
