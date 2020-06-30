20200702_amh_lifestyles_machone_p1

Machone 

 Submitted

Machone is a really happy girl. Her tail wags constantly and she really enjoys being around people. She’s a social butterfly!

Machone appears to be good with other dogs. We have not cat-tested her yet. She’s a great size at 47 pounds and has mastered “sit.” She is up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and has been spayed.

Machone is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Tags

Load comments