Marilyn Shore, a living history interpreter, takes a stroll during Colonial Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society.

 Emily Elconin/The News & Advance

The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society’s exhibits reopened the public on June 30. The exhibit’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Restrictions apply: visits are by appointment only, face masks and gloves are required and all visitors are asked to enter through the back handicap entrance. Call (434) 946-9068 to schedule a visit. The museum’s research library will remain closed until further notice and museum staff will continue free research.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

