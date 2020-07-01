The Amherst County Museum and Historical Society’s exhibits reopened the public on June 30. The exhibit’s hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Restrictions apply: visits are by appointment only, face masks and gloves are required and all visitors are asked to enter through the back handicap entrance. Call (434) 946-9068 to schedule a visit. The museum’s research library will remain closed until further notice and museum staff will continue free research.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
