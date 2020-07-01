Starting Aug. 1 the Amherst Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will have new office hours.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Receipting will stop at 4 p.m.

- From Staff Reports

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

