The Amherst County Planning Commission recently voted to deny a request for a kennel at 318 Campbell’s Mill Road in Amherst.
The commission’s unanimous recommendation, which heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for further review, during its June 24 meeting centered on a special exception request from Dorothy Shifflett to operate the kennel on two acres zoned A-1, agricultural residential.
Shifflett intends to board dogs on average of four to six weeks per dog while training the dogs at her house, according to county documents. An accessory building is planned to house up to 10 dogs in kennel spaces that are 5 feet-by-5 feet in size.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, recommended staff conditions that limit the number of dogs at 10, place restrictions on noise and calls for inspection and approval by the Amherst County Animal Control office prior to issuance of a zoning permit.
Clients of the kennel primarily would come from out of town and Shifflett would transfer dogs to her home, according to county documents.
Shifflett said she had discussed with Bryant having up to 15 dogs, not including her own, and the kennel building would have heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. The building would be insulated with a thermal and sound transmission system to control noise, the application states
The types of training provided would include assessment and evaluation of a dog at the client’s property, on-site boarding and training that consists of puppy training, tracking, service dogs and special services as requested. In the final phase of service, dogs are delivered back to the client’s home to complete training with the client.
