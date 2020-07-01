Amherst County officials are developing an ordinance that would regulate solar energy projects.
The county’s planning commission voted June 24 to have the planning and zoning department work with County Attorney Michael Lockaby to bring a proposed document forward.
“Staff has received numerous inquiries from citizens and businesses about the potential of large scale energy projects,” said Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator and planner.
Creasy said large scale typically means a project exceeding two acres.
Solar projects would be considered special exceptions in the A-1, agricultural residential, zoning district and M-1, industrial district.
The special exception process involves review from the commission and Amherst County Board of Supervisors, which includes public hearings.
Camping regulations in residential areas discussed
In another matter, Bryant discussed a recent complaint brought to the department of community development in regard to camping in residential districts.
County zoning regulations currently only allow camping in the A-1, agricultural residential district.
“A lot of people in Amherst own campers and periodically we receive complaints about people living in them,” Bryant said. “We don’t allow that in any district.”
Bryant said if a person stays in a camper a night or two the question becomes if it warrants a zoning violation. The county typically receives five to seven complaints a year of people living in campers, he said.
He suggested a change to county code that would allow camping for no longer than seven days in any residential district while emphasizing campers, including recreational vehicles, may not be used as dwellings.
The commission’s discussion included not wanting to affect those, especially retirees, who travel in RVs and stay with family and friends. The county also could add wording that allows residents with building permits to construct homes to stay in campers for six months while the work is ongoing, a measure in place in neighboring Campbell County, Bryant said.
Bryant said the topic would be brought back to the commission for later discussion.
Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
