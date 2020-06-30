A fireworks display and other Independence Day celebration festivities are planned at Winton Farm in Amherst from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 3.
Dave McCormack, a developer whose company purchased the Winton country club and golf course at 599 Patrick Henry Highway in northern Amherst County, said the gathering is intended to lift spirits after several months of hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With all that’s going on in the world right now, it’s especially important to step back and reflect on what it really means to be American,” McCormack said. “Independence Day isn’t some stodgy historic holiday. It’s the day we celebrate a concept that, unlike any other holiday, binds every single one of us in this country. To me, it’s the most important holiday there is.”
The Amherst County Agricultural Committee recently voted to contribute $2,000 toward the event. The money comes from a fund set aside for the Amherst County Fair, which was canceled this summer because of COVID-19, and the county’s board of supervisors unanimously signed off on it.
“It’s a good idea,” Supervisor David Pugh said during the board’s June 23 meeting. “It’s a way to celebrate and hopefully it’s a great turnout.”
Gates open at 6 p.m. and hot dogs, hamburgers and beverages will be available. Admission is $5 per vehicle for non-members and free for members. Parking will be available throughout the property in designated areas and social distancing of 6 feet apart will be in place. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs. The county said in a news release promoting the event the maximum number of vehicles is 400.
“We wanted to do something special for the community,” McCormack said. “I appreciate the county [board of supervisors and agricultural committee] working with us. It’s a team effort. I’m really excited to do this as a team.”
The fireworks display begins at 9 p.m. overlooking the course’s driving range.
Supervisor Tom Martin said he is glad to see the event happening.
“Anything we can do to celebrate our country and improve morale in our country right now is a good thing,” Martin said.
Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.
