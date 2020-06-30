The James River Association, a local nonprofit, is offering hospital workers a break to find solace and relaxation on the river with free paddle trips.
The new program, called James River Relief, launched Monday for hospital workers across the James River watershed as a way to show appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The James River Relief program takes care of those who have been courageously taking care of our communities. Our health care workers have been on the front lines since the beginning of this crisis, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering dedication to the well-being of Virginians," said Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources Daniel Carey in a news release. "The mental and physical health benefits of the outdoors will allow these heroes to find healing, solace, and rest after months of stress.
Carey said he is grateful to the association for its support of the health care community.
James River Relief will provide more than 100 paddle trip and rental options to doctors, nurses and other hospital staff through partnering with several regional outfitters, include Riverside Outfitters and RVA Paddlesports in Richmond, James River Reeling & Rafting in Scottsville and Rivanna River Company in Charlottesville.
The program also will provide trips through JRA’s outfitter, James River Adventures in Lynchburg, and through JRA’s Connect with the James programs in Richmond, Hopewell and James City County.
Hospital workers can select their outfitter and sign up for a free paddle through July 13 (or while spots last) by filling out a form on JRA’s website. They will be asked to provide their name, address and the hospital where they work. After they sign up, they will be emailed a code to book their trip or rental for free.
“Paddling on the river is a form of therapy," said Polly McConnell, a JRA board member who the release said conceived the idea for the program. "It allows us to relax and allows the river to take care of us, if only for a few hours”.
To learn more about James River Relief visit jamesriverrelief.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.