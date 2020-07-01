20200702_amh_news_hours_p1

Effective July 1 the hours of operation have been changed for some Amherst County solid waste convenience centers.

“This change will provide standard, easy-to-remember site hours for each convenience center. It will also help to reduce salary, overhead, and hauling costs for the County,” Brian Thacker, Amherst County’s public works director, said in a news release.

The 60 East Convenience Center, 114 Park Lane; Pedlar Convenience Center, 4102 Buffalo Springs Turnpike; Warrick Barn Convenience Center, 1015 Warrick Barn Road and Dodds Store Convenience Center, 4818 Lexington Turnpike each will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and close on Tuesday and Thursday.

Coolwell Convenience Center, 580 Coolwell Road and Boxwood Farm Convenience Center, 2334 Boxwood Farm Road, will operate 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The Amherst County Landfill is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The landfill and all convenience centers are closed on News Years Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

— From staff reports

