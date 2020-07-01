A man was severely injured when a train struck his vehicle in the Galts Mill area of Amherst County early Monday, according to authorities. 

At 1:30 a.m. a Virginia State Police trooper responded to the crash near Galts Mill Road south of the intersection of Wesley Drive, according to state police. The vehicle was on a private road and crossing the railroad tracks when a CSX train struck it, a state police spokesperson said in an email Wednesday. 

The driver was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center by helicopter, said Sam Bryant, Amherst County's director of public safety, and state police. Paramedics and the Amherst County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Bryant said the man suffered a severe leg injury. 

Sheriff E.W. Viar said Wednesday the Amherst County Sheriff's Office received the call at 1:16 a.m. 

State police did not release further details Wednesday. The crash remains under investigation. 

