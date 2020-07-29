October 1, 1930 - July 23, 2020 Davis Reynolds Angus, 89, of Lyndhurst, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was born in a log cabin on Crawley's Creek in Amherst County, on October 1, 1930. He was the son of the late Henry Bargiman and Ruby Stratton Angus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary McGuire and Roselle Martin, and two brothers, Henry "Jack" Angus and Odell Angus. He is survived by the love of his life of 69 years, Vernie Maddox Angus. His children include one son, Alan Angus and daughters, Wanda Mays and husband, Gene, Deborah Angus, Patricia McKinney and husband, Rick, and Stephanie Quick. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Joshua Angus and Affton Quick; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Angus and Adasyn Spears. Surviving siblings include his brother, James Angus of Madison Heights; his sister, Dean Carwile and husband, Berkley, of Madison Heights, Beverly Wright and husband, Sammy, of Roseland; and brother-in-law, Leslie Martin of Forest. Davis started his career in drycleaning working for his uncle Eddie Stratton Sr. at Augusta Cleaners in Waynesboro. After working for years in various positions, including delivery driver and drycleaner, he opened Quality Cleaners in 1967 on Broad Street in Waynesboro. Retiring in 1993, his wife and daughters carried on the tradition to the present day - a true family business. Davis had a passion for collecting and restoring antique cars. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club for many years. He loved watching sports on TV and was a big Redskins fan. He was a long-time member of Stuarts Draft Baptist Church. A graveside service was conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park with Pastor Dwight Roetto officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, please wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Davis' memory to Stuarts Draft Baptist Church General Fund, P.O. Box 1054, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com or at the family residence at 73 Dusty Oak Lane, Lyndhurst.
