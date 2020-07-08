September 29, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Lawrence Ware Campbell, 85, of Tyro, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. Born in Nelson County, on September 29, 1934, he was a son of the late Aubrey Ware and Georgie Lee Mays Campbell. Lawrence was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly devoted his life to his country, with more than 30 years of dedicated service. After having served in the Navy, he worked for Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation in Fishersville, retiring after 20 years. Lawrence was full of life and was loved dearly by his community. However, he found the greatest joy in his daughter and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Erica Dawn Campbell (Brandon); grandchildren and the light of his life, Victoria, Madison and Waylon, all of Tyro; his brothers, Delwood Campbell of Massies Mill, Cordell Campbell (Janine) of Massachusetts, and Jonah Campbell (Joan) of Lynchburg; his sister, Nancy Campbell of Madison Heights; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Campbell; sisters, Odessa Mays, June Campbell, and Louise Thomas; and his brother, Kinkle Campbell. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Jonesboro Cemetery by Pastor Brian Warren. Viewing was held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
Most Popular
-
Lynchburg, local hospital see surge in COVID-19 patients
-
Lynchburg couple built home based on circa 1750s historic house
-
Ten ExxonMobil stores in Central Virginia switching to 76 fuel brand
-
State updates school reopening guidance, bringing it in line with smaller physical distancing recommendations
-
Which businesses in the Lynchburg-area got a Paycheck Protection Program loan?
Looking for a loved one?
Print Ads
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.