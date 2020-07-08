September 29, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Lawrence Ware Campbell, 85, of Tyro, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his daughter and grandchildren. Born in Nelson County, on September 29, 1934, he was a son of the late Aubrey Ware and Georgie Lee Mays Campbell. Lawrence was a United States Navy Veteran who proudly devoted his life to his country, with more than 30 years of dedicated service. After having served in the Navy, he worked for Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation in Fishersville, retiring after 20 years. Lawrence was full of life and was loved dearly by his community. However, he found the greatest joy in his daughter and grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Erica Dawn Campbell (Brandon); grandchildren and the light of his life, Victoria, Madison and Waylon, all of Tyro; his brothers, Delwood Campbell of Massies Mill, Cordell Campbell (Janine) of Massachusetts, and Jonah Campbell (Joan) of Lynchburg; his sister, Nancy Campbell of Madison Heights; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Campbell; sisters, Odessa Mays, June Campbell, and Louise Thomas; and his brother, Kinkle Campbell. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Jonesboro Cemetery by Pastor Brian Warren. Viewing was held from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967

