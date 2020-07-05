Visich, Anna G.

Anna G. Visich, 89, of Amherst, Va., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late John V. Visich. Born in Hoboken, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Adrian Gagesteyn and Anna Maria Secker Gagesteyn. She worked at Citibank, NYC, for 20 years, and was an owner of Blue Ridge Farm Vineyard and Old Dominion Wine Cellars Winery. She attended Amherst Presbyterian Church, was a member of Sarah Preston Wailes Circle, the Amherst County Extension Service, and the Amherst Women's Club. Anna is survived by her sister, Adreana Waller; nephews, Jonathan (Claire), Stephen (Carol), Adrian (Tammy), Jeffrey (Julie); a niece, Suzanne Espinosa (Sergio), along with many great nephews and nieces, cousins in Holland; and close friends, Maureen and Bill Godsey. She was predeceased by her brother, Adrian Gagesteyn. A service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10 a.m. at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Grandview Drive, Amherst, followed by a Remembrance Luncheon at Winton Country Club Golf Restaurant, from 12 until 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Amherst Presbyterian. Family thanks the staff of Centra Paliative Care and Lynchburg General. They very lovingly cared for Anna and her family.
