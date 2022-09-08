Marshall Tinsley, back at the beginning of the year, prepared his summer golf calendar with the goal of finally qualifying for the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship. The Amherst native had twice before attempted to qualify for the event, only to lose in a playoff for the final qualifying spot.
Tinsley made sure he played in events that tested every facet of his game. The Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament, Falling River Invitational, VSGA State Championship and the State Open of Virginia certainly did just that. He sprinkled in some smaller events to keep his game sharp.
It all came together with a qualifying performance that finally locked him into a national event.
Tinsley is one of 264 golfers who qualified for the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship. He is scheduled to tee off from Erin Hills in Wisconsin at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the first round of stroke play, and then play at Blue Mound Golf & Country Club on Sunday.
The field will shrink to 64 players for match play, which begins Monday and concludes Sept. 15 with a 36-hole championship match.
“I feel pretty lucky to have the opportunity,” Tinsley said in a phone interview Thursday following his practice round at Blue Mound. He will have a practice round Friday at Erin Hills.
Tinsley, a 2007 graduate from Amherst County High School, secured the third and final qualifying spot for the USGA Mid-Am on Aug. 2 at Keswick Golf Club. He missed out in 2019 and 2021.
“It’s what I had kind of set my goal for for the year,” he said. “I wanted to finally get through.”
Tinsley opened his summer of golf by holding off Allen Clarke by one stroke to win his third career CVIGT title in late May. Tinsley then finished third in the Falling River Invitational at Falling River Country Club behind champion Garnet Manley III.
Tinsley missed making the cut at the VSGA Amateur Championship by one stroke in late June and then finished in a tie for 32nd in the State Open.
When he played well at the local courses, he was hitting the ball well and taking advantage of his opportunities to convert on birdies and pars. He said his practice round at Blue Mounds featured him hitting the ball well on the front nine before he began missing the tee ball left.
“If I hit the ball solid, I know I’ll be fine. I just kind of expect to hit the ball solid. It’s what I care about more than anything because crazy stuff can happen on the golf course,” Tinsley said. “If you’re hitting the ball solid, you’re going to give yourself more opportunities to make birdies and pars. As long as you’re giving yourself those opportunities, that’s the main goal for me.”