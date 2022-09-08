Marshall Tinsley.jpg

Marshall Tinsley follows the flight of his shot during the first round of the State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian on July 15. Tinsley qualified for the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship and is one of 264 players in the field.

 Courtesy of the VSGA

Marshall Tinsley, back at the beginning of the year, prepared his summer golf calendar with the goal of finally qualifying for the USGA Mid-Amateur Championship. The Amherst native had twice before attempted to qualify for the event, only to lose in a playoff for the final qualifying spot.

Tinsley made sure he played in events that tested every facet of his game. The Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament, Falling River Invitational, VSGA State Championship and the State Open of Virginia certainly did just that. He sprinkled in some smaller events to keep his game sharp.