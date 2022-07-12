13-year-old cowboy competes at national rodeo

Almost every day, Wyatt Childress can be found in his backyard swinging his rope, lassoing calf dummies and listening to rap music.

Wyatt listens to “pump up” music when he practices, said his father, J.C. Childress.

“He’ll come out here and bring his speaker and have everyone around here blaring to his music. He’s in his own groove.”

Wyatt was really “in his groove” when he competed at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo. He placed 18th in the world in team roping which involves two riders trying to rope a calf.

The competition was held in Perry, Georgia. Young cowboys and cowgirls from around the world came to compete in various rodeo events, such as barrel racing, ribbon roping and goat tying. The kids that compete in these events are some of the best in the world. Competition was stiff, and this rodeo was the real deal.

“Nationals is the second biggest rodeo in the world, so there is definitely a lot of pressure,” Wyatt said.

Most of his competitors practiced in an arena similar to the competition arena, but Wyatt does a majority of his training in his backyard, hours and hours of training.

“Most of these people do this at home everyday. They have an arena. He doesn’t have that,” his father said.

Wyatt still kept up with his competition.

Before going out to compete, there is a lot going on in the arena. There is music, fans, an announcer livening up the crowd. The horses are ready and raring to go. Wyatt admitted he does get nervous, but he knows how to deal with it.

“I pray before every run,” he said. “And then I just tell my partner to go out there and catch because if we catch two we’ll make it to the short round.”

"Catch" means to successfully throw the loop of the rope around a part of the calf. In team roping, one rider is going for the head and the other is aiming for the back heels. Wyatt’s job was to rope the heels. Sean Stone, his partner during the 2021-2022 season, had to catch the head. Scores are based on times, so they are doing this as fast as possible.

They made it to the short round in 13th place to advance to the championship round. No one from Virginia had been to the championship round in seven years. Their time of 59.22 seconds won them their 18th spot.

Those hours of rope swinging in the backyard paid off. The technique of rope swinging is not easy. The wrist has to be flicked the right way. It has to be timed just right, but now it is almost second nature to Wyatt.

“It’s just instinct from where I’ve practiced so much,” he explained.

Wyatt’s mother, Amanda Childress, described how her son discovered roping while at a men’s conference at Liberty. Wyatt met a group of ropers from North Carolina that were doing outreach. From there, he was hooked — at just 8 years old.

“He picked up a rope that day and that was it. He didn’t want to put it down.”

Rodeoing takes a lot of practice, discipline and responsibility — traits that come easily to Wyatt. He bought both of his horses, Fatso and Pearl, with his own money and took a three year break from basketball and baseball to fully pursue rodeoing.

“The kids that do this are just a different type of kid,” his father said.

“To be a 13 year old and have to put all this together. There’s a lot to it,” his mother added.

Wyatt has big goals for the future. He is already looking at colleges. His top two choices are Oklahoma State and Tarleton State. Both have rodeo teams, and his parents are in full support.

“He works hard. It’s what he loves. It’s his passion. As long as he’s willing to do it, we’re willing to put in the time and effort,“ his mother said.

Wyatt also has his sights set on ending up in Texas in the future. One of his biggest dreams is to go to the big leagues, the National Rodeo Finals, and he is on the fast track to making it there.