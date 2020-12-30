A year in review: Nelson County rolls with the punches from 2020

The decision from the Nelson County School Board to begin the fall 2020 semester in an entirely online format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — and subsequent votes to extend that through the spring 2021 semester — was one of the more polarizing decisions to be made by local government this year. It was a decision that left some families in shock, scratching their heads as to how they would support their children’s education while leaving others with a sense of comfort knowing loved ones may be far safer at home.
In the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in May, calls for the removal of Confederate monuments in Virginia quickly followed. And in Nelson County, a statue depicting a Confederate soldier located on the county’s courthouse grounds soon would find itself in the spotlight when Rev. James Rose requested the Nelson County Board of Supervisors remove and relocate the monument.
Rose’s request to the board would spark passionate discussion and subsequent comments to the board of supervisors during other meetings from both sides of the issue. As a reporter, one of my goals is to generate discussion among the community on issues that matter, giving readers the necessary, factual and unbiased information they need to reach their own conclusions.
Horace Eugene Burnette, one of three men convicted of a 1990 murder-for-hire plot of two Afton women that resulted in a life sentence and led to multiple convictions, was granted parole in April by the Virginia Parole Board after serving less than 30 years in incarceration. It was a historically significant case as well, being the first capital murder to occur in the county.
Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel Rutherford described Burnette’s release as “absolutely frustrating” and a travesty at the time. Tonya Chapman, the recently appointed chair of the Virginia Parole Board, defended the board’s decision.
This was one of those occasional silver lining stories that doted 2020. It’s common knowledge that the pandemic has affected almost every aspect of everyday life. Churches in Nelson County and elsewhere have had to reinvent how they reach their congregations. Yet despite those struggles, Trinity Episcopal Church in Arrington achieved a milestone when it welcomed its first full-time pastor in its history.
Rev. Donna Steckline, now a couple of months into the job, provided the perfect motto to take through this year and beyond: “Blessed are the flexible for they won’t be bent out of shape.”
This was another one of those stories that brought light to an otherwise doom and gloom filled year. The Avagyans, who own and operate Double H Farm, this year completed their journey to citizenship after about 17 years. Having immigrated from Armenia in 2003, the family of four wasn’t going to let the pandemic delay their dreams any longer.
While only recently having achieved their goal, the family has always called Nelson County home and, with their certificates in hand, that feeling only deepened. Speaking with the Avagyans I got a taste of the kind, hardworking people they are and I’m pleased I got to be the one to help share their story.
Honorable mentions:
Nelson County has continued to make strides toward its goal of universal broadband coverage for the citizens who call the rural area home, and a $1.25 million deal between the county and Firefly Fiber Broadband provided a roadmap to get there by the end of 2024. The pandemic this year coupled with remote learning and telework has made clear the digital divide that exists in Nelson County as officials have raced to make internet services available in unserved and underserved areas.
To describe U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. John William Rucker as a hero could be an understatement to some and fails to paint a full portrait of his bravery in the face of insurmountable odds.
Now, 50 years following his death, U.S. Air Force Veteran Edrie Marquez, who transported Rucker’s remains to Taiwan to be taken back to his family in time for the Christmas season, and veteran Michael Rubinstein, who was wounded in the same firefight that killed Rucker, traveled to Jonesboro Cemetery to share their stories.
I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with several Nelson County veterans during my first year as a reporter with the Nelson County Times, and learning the stories of those who have served is always a humbling experience. I doubt I’ll ever forget Rucker and his sacrifice.
The completion of the Blue Ridge Tunnel project marked the end of a 20-year endeavor by the county marred with delays and setbacks. It was clear just days after opening residents in Nelson County and beyond were eager to walk the historical tunnel after two decades, coupled with the Thanksgiving holiday and the pandemic, resulting in thousands of visitors within the first days of its reopening.
