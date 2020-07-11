African American heritage tour at Old City Cemetery highlights local history

Given the current tension, Walker said the tour was important to not only teach history, but hone in on Lynchburg's history and the African Americans who helped shape the Hill City into what it is today.

"I think a lot of people live here their whole lives and just never realize what kind of history they’re living with — living through — so I think the past can definitely teach us where we come from and the great strides we have to make," Walker said.

McDonald said of the roughly 20,000 people buried on the grounds of the Old City Cemetery, about two-thirds are Black. With such a rich Black history to choose from, Walker said it was a challenge to narrow the tour down to only six individuals.

"There are so many to choose from and there are so many stories it is a little difficult," Walker said.

McDonald said the goal of the African American heritage tour is to not only educate Lynchburg residents, but to foster a sense of pride among the community. She noted that goal is a process, and likely won't be achieved in just a single tour, but she said she hopes it will get people curious enough to continue asking questions on their own.

For Walker, it was important people walk the grounds and see the gravesites rather than just talk about them.