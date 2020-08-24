ApCo reports widespread power outages in Central Virginia

According to information on Appalachian Power's website, more than 4,600 customers from West Virginia to the border of North Carolina are without power.
A rolling storm brought steady winds to Central Virginia over the last few hours.
Information on the website indicates Lynchburg and Campbell County were among the areas hardest hit, with 4% of Lynchburg customers without power, and 13% in Campbell.
For more detailed information, visit http://outagemap.appalachianpower.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html
