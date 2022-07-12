Breaking: Victim in serious condition following shooting in Boonsboro

Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dollar General on the corner of Boonsboro and Coffee roads.

According to a news release, officers responded to the Dollar General for reports of a disorderly man. Before officers arrived, witnesses reported a shooting had occurred near the entrance to the store.

Arriving officers on scene rendered aid to a male victim who was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds resulting in severe injuries.

Police took a male suspect into custody at the store without incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.