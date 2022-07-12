 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Breaking: Victim in serious condition following shooting in Boonsboro
top story breaking

Breaking: Victim in serious condition following shooting in Boonsboro

  • 0

Lynchburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Dollar General on the corner of Boonsboro and Coffee roads. 

According to a news release, officers responded to the Dollar General for reports of a disorderly man. Before officers arrived, witnesses reported a shooting had occurred near the entrance to the store.

Arriving officers on scene rendered aid to a male victim who was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds resulting in severe injuries. 

Police took a male suspect into custody at the store without incident. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Photojournalist

Kendall Warner is a photojournalist raised in Northern Virginia and has been with The News & Advance since July 2020. She graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism and minor in political science.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Questions loom as Virginia develops electric vehicle plan

Questions loom as Virginia develops electric vehicle plan

With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, the federal government wants Virginia to establish an electric vehicle fast charging network. But if ongoing legislative battles in statehouses across the U.S. are any indication, that won’t be easy.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This robo-fish could save the oceans by eating microplastics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert