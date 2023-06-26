A devoted son who loved his family and community.

A soft-spoken, selfless person who was fun to be around and share a laugh with.

A reader, a nature lover and a talented photographer.

Speakers remembered Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II as someone who volunteered for the toughest job and was proud to do it.

A crowd of about 500 people attended Wagner’s funeral service in Fishersville on Monday — some 400 of those paying respects in uniform — from police, sheriff’s and fire and rescue departments across the state, and from as far as West Virginia.

Wagner, 31, was the first law enforcement officer to respond to a residence in the Wintergreen community of Nelson County on June 16, after the Wintergreen Police Department received an emergency call that two people had been assaulted. Wagner followed a suspect into the woods, where a struggle ensued over Wagner’s department-issued handgun, the Virginia state police said. Wagner was shot and killed.

Daniel M. Barmak, 23, of Towson, Maryland, was arrested and charged with four felony charges, including aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer, in Nelson County court.

“Chris could have easily waited for back-up,” Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell said. “He fought the good fight.”

Wintergreen Police Chief Dennis Russell said looking at the room full of law enforcement personnel made him remember how “thick and strong” the thin blue line is and that it was “humbling” seeing so many Wintergreen community members present.

He told the crowd Wagner asked for the midnight shift, which Russell said is one of the most difficult to fill. If he had to report for a day shift, you’d find Wagner in “the darkest tinted sunglasses imaginable.” Russell said he often joked with Wagner about being a vampire and hating daylight, which made Wagner smile.

“No one can ever plan for something like this to happen, but I learned that Chris and his father had talked about the possibilities,” he said.

Wagner’s father, Mark Wagner, said his son was “exceedingly proud” to be part of his “family in blue.”

He also said his son would have been “shocked” at the support of the community and the ceremony in his honor.

Chris Wagner joined the Wintergreen Police Department, a private agency of only 17 personnel, in August 2020. Before, he served with the Massanutten Police Department for seven years and attended Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy.

Russell and Mark Wagner were joined by Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears and Gov. Glenn Youngkin onstage at the Augusta Expo Center.

“So what we’ve heard this morning is that Chris was a light. He was a bright light. Son to a loving father, who’s life was taken far too soon. Every corner of the Commonwealth, fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement have come here knowing that it could have been them who we were memorializing today,” Youngkin said.

“All of you wear the badge with pride. You engage fully with your communities, you sacrifice your own comfort and peace of mind so that our families and our communities don’t have to. You extend a helping hand to everyone who’s in need.”

Youngkin continued, “He was a great police officer by any standard. I spoke to the chief last week and it was the first thing he told me. He was a great police officer.”

Mark Wagner called him “a great son.”

The governor called him a hero.

“See a hero answers that call. A hero may seem ordinary but does extraordinary things. A hero — a son, a daughter, a father, a mother, a sister or brother — loves their community. A hero loves the world deeply in a way that we can all feel. It’s palpable. A hero works the night shift, when everyone else’s asleep. A hero demonstrates the greatest love of all, the willingness to lay down one’s life for a friend.”