An Afton man pleaded guilty Tuesday after a minor told authorities he assaulted the minor while the child was in his care.

Raymond Kennedy Glass, 66, pleaded guilty in Nelson Circuit Court on Tuesday to one count of taking indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial or supervisory role. Waynesboro Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Elysse Stolpe served as special prosecutor for the case after the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was disqualified because of a conflict of interest.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Stolpe said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was notified on July 12, 2022 of a reported sexual assault of a minor. An 8-year-old juvenile had told a counselor that Glass had exposed his genitals to the minor and touched the child’s genital area, as recently as about two weeks prior the child’s report.

Stople said the child had been staying with Glass, at times solely under Glass’ care, between January 2022 and July 2023.

The child told a counselor Glass had assaulted the child at least more than once and possibly multiple times.

Stople said Glass was sentenced to five years Tuesday, with all five years suspended, and will be added to the sex offender registry.

She explained the main motivation behind the plea agreement was to spare the child from the additional effects of testifying in court.