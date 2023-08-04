Ten years from the day she disappeared, Alexis Murphy’s family and friends gathered to remember and share all she gave them, rather than what her killer took away.

Despite rainy weather, some 40 community members gathered Thursday outside the Lovingston Shell station, formerly Liberty Gas Station, where Alexis was last seen.

Randy Allen Taylor was convicted of abducting and murdering Alexis in May 2014, seven years before her body was recovered, and is serving two life sentences in state prison.

Family cried, but mostly laughed and smiled while remembering Alexis — fashionable, funny and silly; a daughter, cousin and niece within a tight-knit family; a rising Nelson County High School senior who loved makeup and clothes, who would have led her volleyball team as a captain in the upcoming school year.

Taking the center of a circle of people with umbrellas Thursday evening, former NCHS volleyball coach Vicki Crawford said she’ll never forget that first day of practice without Alexis. She’ll also never be able to convey how much Alexis meant to her — she was one of those people who brightened your day.

Crawford remembered Alexis coming to volleyball camp with “those darn fake eyelashes,” and Crawford didn’t know how she could even see the ball: “That’s the Alexis Murphy I remember.”

Sheriff David Hill was a counselor in Nelson County Public Schools when Alexis vanished; he was Nelson County Sheriff when authorities finally located her remains in December 2020 on private property near Stagebridge Road, along U.S. 29 in Lovingston.

Hill knew Alexis the athlete, a “beautiful” girl, and grew emotional recalling what it was like when she went missing.

“Please remember Alexis and let her memory live on,” Hill said.

Alexis’ cousin Jasmine Murphy fought to speak through tears, about how she was looking forward to helping coach Alexis in volleyball in the upcoming season: “It was going to be even more special.”

She said Aug. 3 is always a hard day, and she remembers the feeling in her stomach when she heard Alexis wasn’t picking up her cell phone.

“She was too special to be taken away,” Jasmine Murphy said.

Remembering all the videos of Alexis dancing, she added: “she was an influencer but she was her real self.”

Alexis’ aunt Angela Taylor said she was more like a little sister to her.

“She was someone who we all just laughed with,” Taylor said, and then made the crowd laugh with a story about Alexis wearing Taylor’s old cheerleading jacket and calling it “vintage.”

“I miss her every day and I wish my son had the opportunity to meet her, he talks about her like he knows her.”

Taylor said she carried “a lot of hate” in her heart for a long time, but that hate went away after Alexis’ remains were found.

Finally finding Alexis brought closure to Trina Murphy, too. Alexis’ great-aunt, she said an “indescribable” feeling of peace came over her when she visited Alexis’ final resting place. Sun was shining through the trees, and every time she gets sad or discouraged, she imagines Alexis looking up at that view.

“I feel her presence there,” Trina Murphy said. “I know she’s at peace.”

After the event, Alexis’ mother Laura unzipped her jacket to show off one of the T-shirts the family had made of Alexis with pink angel wings, her daughter’s favorite color.

She still blames herself for what happened to her daughter and can’t help but think about what she could have done differently. What if she hadn’t gone to work that day, Murphy asks herself, one of a long list of ‘what if’ questions.

Looking around at the family and friends still mingling after the event, Laura Murphy said hers is a close family. Community members still remember and come up to her to offer their support.

She was quickly pulled away to return a hug.

“One thing she would want for everybody standing here is peace,” Trina Murphy told the crowd.

“Walk away today, 10 years after this horrible tragedy, and if you don’t have peace, find it.”