An Arrington man has pleaded guilty to three felony counts and is accused of assaulting two minors.

Stephen Elliot Blumberg, 67, appeared in Nelson Circuit Court Monday, pleading guilty to one count each of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under age 13, and object sexual penetration of a victim under age 13.

Nelson County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Erik Laub said the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by authorities in Vermont in December 2020, about a user from a Nelson IP address sending nude images to a minor living in Vermont.

In February 2023, a sheriff’s office sergeant attempted to call the number associated with the IP address, and identified Blumberg as a suspect in the Vermont case, Laub said.

On March 1, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant for Blumberg’s home on Tye River Road, Laub said.

Among other evidence, authorities located a handgun under the defendant’s mattress, Laub told the court.

The sheriff’s office announced Blumberg’s arrest on its public Facebook with the defendant’s mugshot.

Two former victims, now adults, recognized Blumberg and called the sheriff’s office.

Laub said the elder victim would have testified she was about 10 years old when she met Blumberg in early 2005 at a pool in Madison Heights. Once when the victims’ mother said she needed to leave the pool, the defendant offered to watch them. Laub said the relationship progressed so the two victims were staying at Blumberg’s home in Nelson County every weekend between 2005 and 2010.

The older victim told authorities she would sleep in bed with the defendant because there was nowhere else to sleep in his trailer, and she recalled about five or six times awakening to Blumberg assaulting her Laub said.

When the older victim was about 11 years old, Blumberg stopped abusing her and started abusing her little sister in a similar manner, Laub told the court. The younger victim also recalled Blumberg forcing her to perform a sex act on him while the defendant recorded with a camcorder, Laub said.

Through two additional search warrants, authorities uncovered hundreds of VHS tapes and camcorder equipment in the defendant’s home.

Laub said the defendant’s daughter would have testified to regularly seeing the two victims at her father’s house, and would have said she saw her father try to touch them inappropriately.

Blumberg’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11 at 10 a.m.