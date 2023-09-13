Author Patrick Kelly will be at Oakland Museum from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 16 to sign books and speak about his new mystery series set at the Wintergreen Resort.

After penning five thrillers in the Austin-based Joe Robbins series, Kelly is now focused on writing a clean traditional mystery series based at the Nelson County-based resort. In ‘Mountain View Murder,’ the first book in the series, retired homicide detective Bill O’Shea is asked to help the short-staffed Wintergreen police department investigate an accidental death. The rest is history.

Kelly has deep roots in Virginia. His mother grew up in Crozet, and he fondly remembers feeding chickens and picking peaches on his grandparents’ farm. Later, he graduated with an engineering degree from the University of Virginia. His extended family has held reunions in Staunton, Hampton, Natural Bridge, Gordonsville, Afton, Smith Mountain Lake and Wintergreen. Kelly and his wife spend their summers in Wintergreen, hiking mountain trails, sampling local wines, and marveling at nature’s beauty.

In Kelly’s latest book, “Murder in White,” a female hiker disappears in a snowstorm

As president of the Old Virginia Gun Club, Cassandra Key calls for a trustees’ meeting at the beautiful ski resort of Wintergreen. Cassandra – a huge fan of outdoor sports – ignores a harsh weather forecast to undertake a solo hike across mountainous terrain. But then she disappears.

Wintergreen Fire & Rescue organizes a search mission, and many volunteers respond–including Bill O’Shea. Despite herculean efforts, the search effort fails, and the next morning, a ski patroller finds Cassandra buried in snow. She is deceased–shot twice in the chest by a high-powered rifle.

The short-staffed Wintergreen Police Department asks O’Shea to assist them with the investigation. After initial interviews, O’Shea has suspicions about several gun club trustees, including Cassandra’s ex-lover, the ex-lover’s fiancé, and an underling scheming for Cassandra’s job. But what he can’t sort out is how anyone shot Cassandra in the middle of a snowstorm from four hundred yards. Will O’Shea and his friends solve the mystery of a murder in white, or will a Wintergreen killer go free?

Oakland Museum is located at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway, Arrington, near Colleen. It is owned and operated by the Nelson County Historical Society.