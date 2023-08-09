Nelson County leaders are nailing down concepts for development of the Larkin property, a 312-acre parcel surrounding the county’s high school/middle school complex.

The board of supervisors and other project stakeholders saw three master plan concepts for the property Aug. 2; the goal of the meeting was for Lynchburg firm Architectural Partners to gauge the group’s thoughts on where different land uses would be best situated on the property.

The three maps Architectural Partners created are “high altitude” concepts and would not be accomplished all at once. According to board Chair Jesse Rutherford, supervisors would likely pick one priority project — athletic fields and a pool are at the top — to get started, and then reserve other portions of the property for future uses.

“The purpose of them giving us this portion of the presentation was to show us that if there were other opportunities, what could they be,” Rutherford said.

“We don’t want to put something somewhere where maybe there’s a future use 20, 30 years down the road, that it would make sense to be there.”

Three concepts are a springboard

Supervisors Ernie Reed, David Parr and Rutherford generally favored concept C, which concentrates all recreation development — an outdoor pool, recreation center, athletic fields, picnic areas and playgrounds — in the center of the site, and reserves the greatest area at the far ends of the property for residential or other future development.

Supervisor Skip Barton liked concept A, which locates the pool and recreation center in the middle of the site but further from U.S. 29 — with the best views of Becknor’s Ridge, Steven’s Cove and Cove Mountain to the west. This scenario groups athletic fields in the southernmost corner of the property, which Parks & Recreation Director Jerry West said he liked because the fields could be fenced in and gated off if grouped together separately: “So when you don’t have play going on you’re limiting access to people getting on the fields and destroying the fields because we all know that happens in recreation everyday.”

West also noted two separate recreation areas could maximize parking for athletic events.

Parr and Barton disagreed over whether the recreation center and pool ought to be further west with the best views, as in concept A, or closer to U.S. 29 as in concept C.

“And see, here’s my thing, when you’re at the rec center, you’re inside, you don’t care what you’re looking at … my thought is if we’re going to spend 10s of millions of dollars or whatever on a rec center, I like it being visible from the traffic count on route 29, so people can see we have this beautiful facility …” Parr said.

“I want a place where the people of Nelson County can go to and feel, isn’t it wonderful to live in Nelson County,” Barton said.

“I don’t see any need for people from outside Nelson County to see the rec center. I mean it’s for the people of Nelson County, it’s not to draw people in.”

Parr responded: “Why not? Why can’t it do both? That’s my question.”

Reed liked that concept C has the smallest development footprint but said he’d be in favor of any scenario, and didn’t really have anything negative to say about any of them.

“I don’t really care about views, this is a beautiful piece of property in a beautiful place, it’s going to be beautiful.”

Athletic fields and a pool are a priority for the board; a recreation center on the property is a long-term goal.

Parr brought up other projects: “I think financially and practically I think the rec center is at the end of this development, not at the beginning. I think our kids need a place to play, it’s a whole lot cheaper and quicker to put in some fields and trails than it is to put in a big facility and our debt capacity, it’s shrinking. We’ve got the high school renovation, we’ve got the social services building that’s just getting more and more expensive all the time.”

Water infrastructure also a priority

Reed said his greatest concern was a possible impoundment along Dillard Creek — architect Jim Vernon cautioned the board early in the meeting the studies required to see if a reservoir is feasible are beyond his firm’s purview.

All three concepts include an oblong blue shape that represents a seven- to 10-acre impoundment, but do not include the adjacent wastewater treatment plant County Administrator Candy McGarry said would be needed to make a reservoir functional.

Though supervisors purchased the Larkin property last May, limits to Lovington’s water capacity became a priority when a proposed workforce housing development came before the board in November. Supervisors learned the 40 single-family homes on 35 acres just north of Lovingston would have maxed out the county seat’s water capacity.

“We can’t get that information too soon to realize what is possible, what the capacity might be and what that might allow us to do not just for this development but for other developments,” Reed said.

By the end of the meeting, supervisors were talking about getting an engineering firm involved to see what a reservoir on the property could look like. The board also plans to host an open house for community members to view the master plan, after Architectural Partners return at a future work session with more refined, phased concepts based on supervisors’ feedback, and with cost estimates.