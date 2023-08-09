The 54th anniversary of Hurricane Camille will be commemorated at Oakland Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will include music inspired by the event and talks about the storm’s devastation throughout Nelson County.

The museum will be continuously showing videos throughout the day of performers singing songs they wrote about Camille, including Jimmy Fortune’s ‘We Won’t Forget You,’ Joey Davis’s ‘The Bypass,’ Bennie Dodd and Ral Satterwhite’s ‘The Prevailing Rain,’ and ‘You Left But You Never Left Us’ by Bennie Dodd, Emily Moxley and Davis.

Also being shown are ‘Going to the Other Side,’ by Phillip Kerl, sung by Ronnie Iniesta, ‘Camille’ by Gary Randall, ‘Nelson County Flood’ by Sue Harlow, ‘Nelson County Flood’ by George and Pat Ritchie, and ‘Camille’ by Caleb Bailey and Paine’s Run. The videos will be shown in the first floor Tavern Room.

In the second floor Camille Room, Dick Whitehead and Bar Delk will speak about the flood. Photos, videos and maps will show the storm’s destructive power. Whitehead has prepared simulated flyovers of the county before and after Camille that show how the flood displaced and destroyed many homes and damaged roads and bridges.

Other videos include interviews with survivors and photos of damaged properties after the flood

Oakland will also be selling books about Camille, including ‘Commemorating Camille: Never Forget,’ with more than 200 photos of the many Nelson communities affected by the flood, and ‘Roar of the Heavens,’ a narrative of Camille’s devastation by Stephan Bechtel, now out of print.

The Camille Resource Center at Oakland is a depository for hundreds and photos, stories, documentaries and oral histories about what then-Governor Mills Godwin called Virginia’s greatest natural disaster. Oakland is owned and operated by the Nelson County Historical Society and is located at 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway near Colleen, across from Tye River Elementary School.