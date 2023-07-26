Jordan is a happy-go-lucky, domesticated short-haired orange-and-white boy. He loves to snuggle and purrs constantly. He’s an irresistible 1-year-old who needs exceptional care. He enjoys eating stuff he shouldn’t, like plastic and hair; it’s called “pica.” Jordan needs a home where he will have lots to do, including playing and interacting with people and animals.

His home needs to be free of opportunities for eating hair and plastic. He is sad to be back at the rescue due to his snacking on weird things. He’s such a beautiful and loving cat, and he will reward the perfect owner with unconditional love.