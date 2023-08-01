Miko is a 4-year-old, black, neutered, male domestic short-haired cat. This sweetheart is a big boy, as in 18 pounds big! He is a mellow, gentle giant who loves being petted and is especially fond of head and back rubs. He’s a loving armful of loveliness, who is coming out of his shell.

He enjoys human interaction and would really like to go home. Not only is Miko good with people, but he gets along well with other cats. Although he’s enormous, they must sense his gentle disposition because they are not scared of him. Miko is a tremendous cat!